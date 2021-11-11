Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of eight games this season.
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 60.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 65.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.8 more than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 11.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 5-3-0 this year.
- The Hilltoppers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Hilltoppers score 5.4 more points per game (41.3) than the Owls give up (35.9).
- Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.9 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls allow per contest (415.1).
- When Western Kentucky churns out over 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
Rice Stats and Trends
- So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 18 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Rice has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Owls rack up 19.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers give up (29.4).
- When Rice puts up more than 29.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 337.0 yards per game, 85.9 fewer yards than the 422.9 the Hilltoppers allow.
- When Rice piles up more than 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Rice
41.3
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
513.4
Avg. Total Yards
337.0
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.1
9
Giveaways
15
17
Takeaways
11