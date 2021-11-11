The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) and Rice Owls (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA opponents at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of eight games this season.

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 60.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 65.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.8 more than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 11.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 5-3-0 this year.

The Hilltoppers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers score 5.4 more points per game (41.3) than the Owls give up (35.9).

Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.9 points.

The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls allow per contest (415.1).

When Western Kentucky churns out over 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Owls have forced (11).

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 18 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Rice has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Owls rack up 19.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers give up (29.4).

When Rice puts up more than 29.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 337.0 yards per game, 85.9 fewer yards than the 422.9 the Hilltoppers allow.

When Rice piles up more than 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats