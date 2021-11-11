Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 55.6% of Northwestern's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 41.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 2.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.4 points fewer than the 41.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 41-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wisconsin is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Badgers put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats surrender (26).
- When Wisconsin puts up more than 26 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Badgers collect 36.2 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (413.9).
- In games that Wisconsin amasses over 413.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Wildcats put up just 2.8 more points per game (18.2) than the Badgers give up (15.4).
- When Northwestern puts up more than 15.4 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 341.7 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 213.8 the Badgers allow.
- When Northwestern churns out over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- The Wildcats have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
15.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26
377.7
Avg. Total Yards
341.7
213.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.9
18
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12