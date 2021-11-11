The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of Northwestern's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 41.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 2.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.4 points fewer than the 41.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 41-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 5-4-0 this year.

The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Badgers put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats surrender (26).

When Wisconsin puts up more than 26 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Badgers collect 36.2 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (413.9).

In games that Wisconsin amasses over 413.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats put up just 2.8 more points per game (18.2) than the Badgers give up (15.4).

When Northwestern puts up more than 15.4 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 341.7 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 213.8 the Badgers allow.

When Northwestern churns out over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Wildcats have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.

Season Stats