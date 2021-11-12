Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 551 receiving yards (61.2 per game) pace all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 65 times and has registered 40 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 22.3% (65 total) of his team's 292 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Brown's 34 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Saints are 45.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.
  • The Saints are allowing 288.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Brown reeled in five passes for 42 yards while being targeted 11 times.
  • Brown has put up 23 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 31 times and averages 110.0 receiving yards.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

65

22.3%

40

551

3

6

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

10.6%

21

336

0

4

9.8%

Jeremy McNichols

30

10.3%

24

214

1

2

4.9%

Chester Rogers

23

7.9%

14

186

1

3

7.3%

