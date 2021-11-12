Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 551 receiving yards (61.2 per game) pace all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 65 times and has registered 40 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 22.3% (65 total) of his team's 292 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Brown's 34 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Saints are 45.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.
- The Saints are allowing 288.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Brown reeled in five passes for 42 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- Brown has put up 23 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 31 times and averages 110.0 receiving yards.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
65
22.3%
40
551
3
6
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
10.6%
21
336
0
4
9.8%
Jeremy McNichols
30
10.3%
24
214
1
2
4.9%
Chester Rogers
23
7.9%
14
186
1
3
7.3%
