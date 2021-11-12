Publish date:
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has taken 76 carries for 355 yards (39.4 per game).
- He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 76, or 32.9%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.6 yards per game.
- This season the Seahawks are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Dillon picked up 46 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
- He chipped in with four receptions for 44 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Dillon has racked up 27 carries for 130 yards (43.3 per game).
- He also has five catches for 46 receiving yards (15.3 per game).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
76
32.9%
355
0
10
23.8%
4.7
Aaron Jones
116
50.2%
516
3
28
66.7%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
18
7.8%
47
2
4
9.5%
2.6
Kylin Hill
10
4.3%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
Powered By Data Skrive