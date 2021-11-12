In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Dillon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has taken 76 carries for 355 yards (39.4 per game).

He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 76, or 32.9%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.6 yards per game.

This season the Seahawks are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Dillon picked up 46 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).

He chipped in with four receptions for 44 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Dillon has racked up 27 carries for 130 yards (43.3 per game).

He also has five catches for 46 receiving yards (15.3 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 76 32.9% 355 0 10 23.8% 4.7 Aaron Jones 116 50.2% 516 3 28 66.7% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 18 7.8% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.3% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

