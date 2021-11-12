Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Dillon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has taken 76 carries for 355 yards (39.4 per game).
  • He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 76, or 32.9%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Seahawks are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Dillon picked up 46 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
  • He chipped in with four receptions for 44 yards in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Dillon has racked up 27 carries for 130 yards (43.3 per game).
  • He also has five catches for 46 receiving yards (15.3 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

76

32.9%

355

0

10

23.8%

4.7

Aaron Jones

116

50.2%

516

3

28

66.7%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

18

7.8%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.3%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

