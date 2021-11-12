Bookmakers have installed player props for Aaron Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green Bay's top rusher, Jones, has rushed 116 times for 516 yards (57.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He has added 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has handled 116, or 50.2%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Jones' 34 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in three matchups versus the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

Conceding 127.6 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Seahawks are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Jones rushed 12 times for 53 yards (4.4 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Jones has piled up 33 carries for 131 yards (43.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 12 balls for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 116 50.2% 516 3 28 66.7% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 76 32.9% 355 0 10 23.8% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 18 7.8% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.3% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

