November 12, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player props for Aaron Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green Bay's top rusher, Jones, has rushed 116 times for 516 yards (57.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He has added 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has handled 116, or 50.2%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Jones' 34 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in three matchups versus the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Conceding 127.6 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Seahawks are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Jones rushed 12 times for 53 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Jones has piled up 33 carries for 131 yards (43.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 12 balls for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

116

50.2%

516

3

28

66.7%

4.4

A.J. Dillon

76

32.9%

355

0

10

23.8%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

18

7.8%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.3%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

