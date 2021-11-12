Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green Bay's top rusher, Jones, has rushed 116 times for 516 yards (57.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He has added 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has handled 116, or 50.2%, of his team's 231 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Against the Seahawks, Jones' 34 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in three matchups versus the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- Conceding 127.6 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Seahawks are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Jones rushed 12 times for 53 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Jones has piled up 33 carries for 131 yards (43.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 12 balls for 71 yards (23.7 per game).
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
116
50.2%
516
3
28
66.7%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
76
32.9%
355
0
10
23.8%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
18
7.8%
47
2
4
9.5%
2.6
Kylin Hill
10
4.3%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
