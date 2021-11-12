Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen's 45 receptions have yielded 477 yards (59.6 ypg) and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times.
- Thielen has been the target of 21.7% (66 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while running the football 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Thielen had 27 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 36.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
- Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chargers.
- The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Thielen was targeted seven times, picking up six yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Thielen's 19 receptions (on 29 targets) have led to 210 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
