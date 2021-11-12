Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Adam Thielen has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen's 45 receptions have yielded 477 yards (59.6 ypg) and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times.
  • Thielen has been the target of 21.7% (66 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while running the football 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Thielen had 27 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 36.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
  • Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chargers.
  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Thielen was targeted seven times, picking up six yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Thielen's 19 receptions (on 29 targets) have led to 210 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

