Adam Thielen has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's 45 receptions have yielded 477 yards (59.6 ypg) and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 66 times.

Thielen has been the target of 21.7% (66 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while running the football 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Thielen had 27 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 36.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chargers.

The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Thielen was targeted seven times, picking up six yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Thielen's 19 receptions (on 29 targets) have led to 210 receiving yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7% K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9%

