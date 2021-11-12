The Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup versus the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Air Force vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points only twice this year.

Colorado State's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.9 points greater than the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 5-3-0 this year.

So far this season, the Falcons have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year, the Falcons score 5.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Rams surrender (22.4).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.4 points.

The Falcons rack up 396.3 yards per game, 65.9 more yards than the 330.4 the Rams give up per contest.

When Air Force picks up more than 330.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Falcons have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Rams have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Rams rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Falcons give up (17.2).

When Colorado State scores more than 17.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Rams rack up 398.6 yards per game, 113.4 more yards than the 285.2 the Falcons give up.

Colorado State is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team totals more than 285.2 yards.

This year the Rams have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).

Season Stats