It'll be the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) in college football play at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of nine games this season.

In 44.4% of New Mexico State's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 67.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 67 total in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is eight points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 51.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Crimson Tide put up 4.9 more points per game (43) than the Aggies allow (38.1).

Alabama is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 38.1 points.

The Crimson Tide average only 9.6 more yards per game (472.6), than the Aggies allow per matchup (463).

When Alabama picks up over 463 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Aggies have forced (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Aggies score 3.2 more points per game (23.1) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.9).

When New Mexico State scores more than 19.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Aggies collect 378.6 yards per game, 73.7 more yards than the 304.9 the Crimson Tide allow.

When New Mexico State churns out over 304.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This year the Aggies have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats