Before Amari Cooper hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has 532 yards receiving on 40 catches (61 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 66.5 yards per game.

Cooper has been the target of 20.5% (61 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Cooper is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Falcons, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

In three matchups with the Falcons, Cooper has not had a TD catch.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 248.8 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Cooper reeled in two passes for 37 yards (18.5 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Cooper's stat line in his last three games includes 15 grabs for 214 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 71.3 yards per game, and was targeted 26 times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3% Cedrick Wilson 27 9.1% 19 280 3 4 10.3%

