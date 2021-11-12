Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has 532 yards receiving on 40 catches (61 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 66.5 yards per game.
- Cooper has been the target of 20.5% (61 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.
- Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Cooper is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Falcons, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- In three matchups with the Falcons, Cooper has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 248.8 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Cooper reeled in two passes for 37 yards (18.5 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Cooper's stat line in his last three games includes 15 grabs for 214 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 71.3 yards per game, and was targeted 26 times.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
61
20.5%
40
532
5
9
23.1%
CeeDee Lamb
66
22.2%
41
632
4
5
12.8%
Dalton Schultz
49
16.5%
37
424
3
4
10.3%
Cedrick Wilson
27
9.1%
19
280
3
4
10.3%
Powered By Data Skrive