Sun Belt foes will battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the South Alabama Jaguars (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of nine games (77.8%) this season.

South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.1 points above the 45.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 58.0, 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 22.5 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Mountaineers score 36.2 points per game, 14.1 more than the Jaguars surrender per outing (22.1).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Mountaineers collect 144.0 more yards per game (463.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (319.9).

When Appalachian State churns out more than 319.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Mountaineers have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (18).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-5-0 this year.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This season the Jaguars score 5.3 more points per game (28.6) than the Mountaineers give up (23.3).

When South Alabama scores more than 23.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Jaguars average 390.7 yards per game, 33.4 more yards than the 357.3 the Mountaineers give up.

In games that South Alabama amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Jaguars have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (16).

Season Stats