November 12, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) against the Carolina Panthers (4-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 44 points seven of nine times.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 6.5 points greater than the 37.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 49.9, 5.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • The 44-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
  • Arizona has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
  • Arizona has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers give up (20.3).
  • When Arizona records more than 20.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 398.4 yards per game, 105.3 more yards than the 293.1 the Panthers allow per outing.
  • Arizona is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 293.1 yards.
  • The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 10 takeaways.
  • Carolina has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year the Panthers put up just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.2).
  • When Carolina puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, only 2.3 fewer than the 321.0 the Cardinals give up.
  • In games that Carolina totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This season the Panthers have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in four home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in four away games, Carolina has hit the over once.
  • Panthers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

