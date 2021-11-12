It'll be the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) against the Carolina Panthers (4-5) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 44 points seven of nine times.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.5 points greater than the 37.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 49.9, 5.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Arizona has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Cardinals score 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers give up (20.3).

When Arizona records more than 20.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 398.4 yards per game, 105.3 more yards than the 293.1 the Panthers allow per outing.

Arizona is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 293.1 yards.

The Cardinals have nine giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 10 takeaways.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year the Panthers put up just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.2).

When Carolina puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, only 2.3 fewer than the 321.0 the Cardinals give up.

In games that Carolina totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Panthers have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in four home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.

This season, in four away games, Carolina has hit the over once.

Panthers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

