The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 foes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in six of eight games this season.

In 37.5% of Washington's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.6 points more than the 39.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 53.5, 8.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Sun Devils have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils put up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies surrender per outing (19.7).

Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.7 points.

The Sun Devils collect 428.8 yards per game, 92.6 more yards than the 336.2 the Huskies give up per matchup.

In games that Arizona State totals over 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (14).

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Huskies average 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Sun Devils give up.

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.

The Huskies rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils give up per matchup (329.0).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 329.0 yards.

The Huskies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 14 takeaways .

