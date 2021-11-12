Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- In 37.5% of Washington's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
- The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.6 points more than the 39.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 53.5, 8.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- In Arizona State's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Sun Devils have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Arizona State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Sun Devils put up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies surrender per outing (19.7).
- Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Sun Devils collect 428.8 yards per game, 92.6 more yards than the 336.2 the Huskies give up per matchup.
- In games that Arizona State totals over 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (14).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- The Huskies average 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Sun Devils give up.
- Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.
- The Huskies rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils give up per matchup (329.0).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 329.0 yards.
- The Huskies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Washington
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
428.8
Avg. Total Yards
332.1
329.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
336.2
18
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14