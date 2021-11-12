SEC foes will battle when the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 10 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 59 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.3, is 2.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .

The 59-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Razorbacks average 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (27.8).

Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.8 points.

The Razorbacks average 457.2 yards per game, 59.9 more yards than the 397.3 the Tigers give up per contest.

When Arkansas totals over 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, LSU is 4-5-0 this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Tigers put up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).

LSU is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Tigers collect 21.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (351.2).

In games that LSU picks up more than 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats