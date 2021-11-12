Publish date:
Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 10 games this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 59 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.3, is 2.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
- The 59-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Razorbacks average 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (27.8).
- Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.8 points.
- The Razorbacks average 457.2 yards per game, 59.9 more yards than the 397.3 the Tigers give up per contest.
- When Arkansas totals over 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (12).
LSU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, LSU is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Tigers put up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).
- LSU is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.
- The Tigers collect 21.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (351.2).
- In games that LSU picks up more than 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|LSU
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.7
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
457.2
Avg. Total Yards
372.6
351.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
397.3
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
12