November 12, 2021
Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC foes will battle when the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • LSU's games have gone over 59 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.3, is 2.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
  • The 59-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Arkansas has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Razorbacks have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Razorbacks average 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (27.8).
  • Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.8 points.
  • The Razorbacks average 457.2 yards per game, 59.9 more yards than the 397.3 the Tigers give up per contest.
  • When Arkansas totals over 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, LSU is 4-5-0 this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • LSU's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Tigers put up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).
  • LSU is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.0 points.
  • The Tigers collect 21.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (351.2).
  • In games that LSU picks up more than 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ArkansasStatsLSU

32.6

Avg. Points Scored

28.7

24.0

Avg. Points Allowed

27.8

457.2

Avg. Total Yards

372.6

351.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

397.3

7

Giveaways

10

10

Takeaways

12