Army vs. Bucknell College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. Bucknell
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of eight games this season.
- Bucknell has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 42.7 points per game, 18.3 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.7 points above the 60.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 13.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 40.9 PPG average total in Bison games this season is 20.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Army is 4-4-0 this season.
- Army's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Black Knights average 32.9 points per game, comparable to the 34.3 per outing the Bison allow.
- Army is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.3 points.
- The Black Knights average 389.5 yards per game, 50.4 fewer yards than the 439.9 the Bison allow per contest.
- Army is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 439.9 yards.
- This year, the Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Bison's takeaways (0).
Bucknell Stats and Trends
- Bucknell has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- Bucknell's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Bison average 16.2 fewer points per game (9.8) than the Black Knights surrender (26).
- The Bison rack up 205.9 yards per game, 135.2 fewer yards than the 341.1 the Black Knights give up.
- The Bison have zero giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Bucknell
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
9.8
26
Avg. Points Allowed
34.3
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
205.9
341.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
439.9
6
Giveaways
0
7
Takeaways
0