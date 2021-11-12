Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Army vs. Bucknell College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Army Black Knights (5-3) play an FCS opponent, the Bucknell Bison.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Army vs. Bucknell

Over/Under Insights

  • Army and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of eight games this season.
  • Bucknell has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.7 points per game, 18.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.7 points above the 60.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 13.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 40.9 PPG average total in Bison games this season is 20.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Army is 4-4-0 this season.
  • Army's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Black Knights average 32.9 points per game, comparable to the 34.3 per outing the Bison allow.
  • Army is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.3 points.
  • The Black Knights average 389.5 yards per game, 50.4 fewer yards than the 439.9 the Bison allow per contest.
  • Army is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 439.9 yards.
  • This year, the Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Bison's takeaways (0).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.
  • Bucknell has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
  • Bucknell's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Bison average 16.2 fewer points per game (9.8) than the Black Knights surrender (26).
  • The Bison rack up 205.9 yards per game, 135.2 fewer yards than the 341.1 the Black Knights give up.
  • The Bison have zero giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have seven takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ArmyStatsBucknell

32.9

Avg. Points Scored

9.8

26

Avg. Points Allowed

34.3

389.5

Avg. Total Yards

205.9

341.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

439.9

6

Giveaways

0

7

Takeaways

0