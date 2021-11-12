The Army Black Knights (5-3) play an FCS opponent, the Bucknell Bison.

Odds for Army vs. Bucknell

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of eight games this season.

Bucknell has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.7 points per game, 18.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.7 points above the 60.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 13.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 40.9 PPG average total in Bison games this season is 20.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Army is 4-4-0 this season.

Army's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Black Knights average 32.9 points per game, comparable to the 34.3 per outing the Bison allow.

Army is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.3 points.

The Black Knights average 389.5 yards per game, 50.4 fewer yards than the 439.9 the Bison allow per contest.

Army is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 439.9 yards.

This year, the Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Bison's takeaways (0).

Bucknell Stats and Trends

Bucknell has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Bucknell's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Bison average 16.2 fewer points per game (9.8) than the Black Knights surrender (26).

The Bison rack up 205.9 yards per game, 135.2 fewer yards than the 341.1 the Black Knights give up.

The Bison have zero giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have seven takeaways .

Season Stats