Auburn vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 50 points in six of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 45.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 55.2, 5.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 50.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Tigers rack up 31.3 points per game, six more than the Bulldogs allow per contest (25.3).
- When Auburn scores more than 25.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Tigers average 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (321.9).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 321.9 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Bulldogs have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Bulldogs score 28 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers allow (19.8).
- Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 69 more yards per game (432) than the Tigers allow per contest (363).
- In games that Mississippi State piles up over 363 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Mississippi State
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
28
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
427.1
Avg. Total Yards
432
363
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.9
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
12