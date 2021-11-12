SEC opponents will battle when the No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 50 points in six of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 55.2, 5.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 50.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Tigers rack up 31.3 points per game, six more than the Bulldogs allow per contest (25.3).

When Auburn scores more than 25.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Tigers average 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (321.9).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 321.9 yards.

This year, the Tigers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Bulldogs have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bulldogs score 28 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers allow (19.8).

Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Bulldogs collect 69 more yards per game (432) than the Tigers allow per contest (363).

In games that Mississippi State piles up over 363 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).

