Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Auburn vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents will battle when the No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

  • Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
  • Mississippi State's games have gone over 50 points in six of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 59.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 45.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 55.2, 5.2 points above Saturday's over/under of 50.
  • The 53.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Auburn has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Tigers rack up 31.3 points per game, six more than the Bulldogs allow per contest (25.3).
  • When Auburn scores more than 25.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Tigers average 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (321.9).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 321.9 yards.
  • This year, the Tigers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
  • Mississippi State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Bulldogs score 28 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers allow (19.8).
  • Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 69 more yards per game (432) than the Tigers allow per contest (363).
  • In games that Mississippi State piles up over 363 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

AuburnStatsMississippi State

31.3

Avg. Points Scored

28

19.8

Avg. Points Allowed

25.3

427.1

Avg. Total Yards

432

363

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

321.9

9

Giveaways

13

8

Takeaways

12