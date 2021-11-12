Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has rushed 101 times for 479 yards (59.9 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 36 passes for 325 yards (40.6 per game) with three touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 186 times this season, and he's handled 101 of those attempts (54.3%).
- The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Ekeler put up 19 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Vikings, 41.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Vikings.
- Conceding 136.6 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 30th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Vikings have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Ekeler picked up 59 yards on 17 carries.
- Ekeler added three catches for 23 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Ekeler has run for 130 yards on 34 carries (43.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on 13 catches for 131 yards.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
101
54.3%
479
5
26
54.2%
4.7
Justin Jackson
13
7.0%
101
0
4
8.3%
7.8
Justin Herbert
28
15.1%
95
2
12
25.0%
3.4
Larry Rountree III
29
15.6%
72
0
6
12.5%
2.5
