Before Austin Ekeler hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has rushed 101 times for 479 yards (59.9 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 325 yards (40.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 186 times this season, and he's handled 101 of those attempts (54.3%).

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Ekeler put up 19 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Vikings, 41.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Vikings.

Conceding 136.6 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 30th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Vikings have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Ekeler picked up 59 yards on 17 carries.

Ekeler added three catches for 23 yards.

Over his last three outings, Ekeler has run for 130 yards on 34 carries (43.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 13 catches for 131 yards.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 101 54.3% 479 5 26 54.2% 4.7 Justin Jackson 13 7.0% 101 0 4 8.3% 7.8 Justin Herbert 28 15.1% 95 2 12 25.0% 3.4 Larry Rountree III 29 15.6% 72 0 6 12.5% 2.5

