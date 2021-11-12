The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and Miami Dolphins (2-7) will meet in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of nine games this season.

Thursday's total is 1.2 points higher than the combined 44.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.3 points lower than the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.2, 3.2 points above Thursday's total of 46.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 46.0 points, equal to the set over/under for this game.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Ravens rack up 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Dolphins allow.

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.9 points.

The Ravens collect 427.9 yards per game, 36.0 more yards than the 391.9 the Dolphins give up per contest.

Baltimore is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 391.9 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Dolphins have forced (13).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Dolphins rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens allow (24.4).

Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Dolphins rack up 76.9 fewer yards per game (297.4) than the Ravens give up (374.3).

When Miami piles up over 374.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Ravens' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

Miami has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in four home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

Baltimore has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.

In three away games this year, Baltimore has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 48.2 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (46).

