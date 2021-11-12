Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and Miami Dolphins (2-7) will meet in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Thursday's total is 1.2 points higher than the combined 44.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 5.3 points lower than the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.2, 3.2 points above Thursday's total of 46.
  • In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 46.0 points, equal to the set over/under for this game.
  • In Baltimore's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens rack up 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Dolphins allow.
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.9 points.
  • The Ravens collect 427.9 yards per game, 36.0 more yards than the 391.9 the Dolphins give up per contest.
  • Baltimore is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 391.9 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Dolphins have forced (13).
  • Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Dolphins have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens allow (24.4).
  • Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 76.9 fewer yards per game (297.4) than the Ravens give up (374.3).
  • When Miami piles up over 374.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Ravens' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

  • Miami has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • This season, in four home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
  • Baltimore has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
  • In three away games this year, Baltimore has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 48.2 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (46).

