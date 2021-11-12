The Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) and Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC rivals at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 4.9 points greater than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 10.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 1.8 points above the 46.7 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Broncos average 9.1 more points per game (30.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.3).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.3 points.

The Broncos collect 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (324.8).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 324.8 yards.

The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread two times this year.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up just 2.1 more points per game (23.0) than the Broncos allow (20.9).

Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Cowboys average 50.8 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Broncos allow per matchup (398.8).

Wyoming is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 398.8 yards.

The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats