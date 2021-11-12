Publish date:
Boise State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 4.9 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 10.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 48.5 over/under in this game is 1.8 points above the 46.7 average total in Cowboys games this season.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- Boise State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Broncos average 9.1 more points per game (30.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.3).
- Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.3 points.
- The Broncos collect 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (324.8).
- Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 324.8 yards.
- The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has covered the spread two times this year.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys rack up just 2.1 more points per game (23.0) than the Broncos allow (20.9).
- Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Cowboys average 50.8 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Broncos allow per matchup (398.8).
- Wyoming is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 398.8 yards.
- The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 20 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Wyoming
30.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
382.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
398.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.8
11
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11