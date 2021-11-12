Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East opponents will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (5-3) battle the New York Jets (2-6).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • In 50% of New York's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.4, is 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 1.3 points more than the 46.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Buffalo has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Bills have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Buffalo has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bills average just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets allow (31.4).
  • When Buffalo records more than 31.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bills average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1), than the Jets allow per contest (408.1).
  • When Buffalo piles up more than 408.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
  • So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Jets average 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills allow (14.8).
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 14.8 points.
  • The Jets collect 66.3 more yards per game (328.9) than the Bills give up (262.6).
  • In games that New York totals more than 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
  • In three home games this season, New York has hit the over twice.
  • Jets home games this season average 43.5 total points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Away from home, Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Bills are winless ATS (0-1) as 11.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five away games, Buffalo has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Bills away games this season is 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

