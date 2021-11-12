AFC East opponents will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (5-3) battle the New York Jets (2-6).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

In 50% of New York's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.4, is 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.3 points more than the 46.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bills have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Buffalo has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bills average just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets allow (31.4).

When Buffalo records more than 31.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bills average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1), than the Jets allow per contest (408.1).

When Buffalo piles up more than 408.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).

Jets stats and trends

So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

The Jets have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Jets average 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills allow (14.8).

New York is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 14.8 points.

The Jets collect 66.3 more yards per game (328.9) than the Bills give up (262.6).

In games that New York totals more than 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

In three home games this season, New York has hit the over twice.

Jets home games this season average 43.5 total points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

On the road, the Bills are winless ATS (0-1) as 11.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in five away games, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Bills away games this season is 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

