There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lamb has 41 catches on 66 targets, with a team-high 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 22.2% (66 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.

Lamb (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.9% of the time while running the ball 44.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Lamb put up 106 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Falcons, 33.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Falcons.

The 248.8 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Lamb put together a 23-yard performance against the Broncos last week on two catches while being targeted nine times.

During his last three games, Lamb has totaled 284 yards on 17 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 94.7 yards per game on 28 targets.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3% Cedrick Wilson 27 9.1% 19 280 3 4 10.3%

