November 12, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta

There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Lamb has 41 catches on 66 targets, with a team-high 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 22.2% (66 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.
  • Lamb (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.9% of the time while running the ball 44.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Lamb put up 106 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Falcons, 33.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Falcons.
  • The 248.8 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Lamb put together a 23-yard performance against the Broncos last week on two catches while being targeted nine times.
  • During his last three games, Lamb has totaled 284 yards on 17 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 94.7 yards per game on 28 targets.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

66

22.2%

41

632

4

5

12.8%

Amari Cooper

61

20.5%

40

532

5

9

23.1%

Dalton Schultz

49

16.5%

37

424

3

4

10.3%

Cedrick Wilson

27

9.1%

19

280

3

4

10.3%

