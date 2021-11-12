Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lamb has 41 catches on 66 targets, with a team-high 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 22.2% (66 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.
- Lamb (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.9% of the time while running the ball 44.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Lamb put up 106 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Falcons, 33.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Falcons.
- The 248.8 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Lamb put together a 23-yard performance against the Broncos last week on two catches while being targeted nine times.
- During his last three games, Lamb has totaled 284 yards on 17 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 94.7 yards per game on 28 targets.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
66
22.2%
41
632
4
5
12.8%
Amari Cooper
61
20.5%
40
532
5
9
23.1%
Dalton Schultz
49
16.5%
37
424
3
4
10.3%
Cedrick Wilson
27
9.1%
19
280
3
4
10.3%
