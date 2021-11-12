The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) and South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) will battle in clash of AAC opponents at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of South Florida's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 57.5.

Friday's total is 5.9 points lower than the two team's combined 63.4 points per game average.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Friday's total.

The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have been favored by 23 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Bearcats put up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.3 points.

The Bearcats rack up 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0) than the Bulls give up per contest (484.4).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 484.4 yards.

The Bearcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

In South Florida's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 23 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Bulls score 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats allow (14.9).

South Florida is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team records more than 14.9 points.

The Bulls average 49.4 more yards per game (360.6) than the Bearcats give up (311.2).

When South Florida amasses over 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Bulls have 15 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (24).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats