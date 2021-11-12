Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of South Florida's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 57.5.
- Friday's total is 5.9 points lower than the two team's combined 63.4 points per game average.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- In Cincinnati's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 23 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Bearcats put up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.3 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0) than the Bulls give up per contest (484.4).
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 484.4 yards.
- The Bearcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 13 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- In South Florida's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 23 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Bulls score 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats allow (14.9).
- South Florida is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team records more than 14.9 points.
- The Bulls average 49.4 more yards per game (360.6) than the Bearcats give up (311.2).
- When South Florida amasses over 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- This year the Bulls have 15 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (24).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|South Florida
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
34.3
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
360.6
311.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
484.4
13
Giveaways
15
24
Takeaways
13