Clemson vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in three of eight games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.6 points higher than the combined 38.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 1.2 points fewer than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Tigers games have an average total of 48.7 points this season, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 41 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Tigers rack up 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies surrender per outing (36).
- The Tigers rack up 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1) than the Huskies give up per matchup (437.4).
- When Clemson amasses more than 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (10).
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- UConn's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Huskies average per game (16.2) than the Tigers allow (16.2).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.
- The Huskies collect 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers give up per contest (333.4).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|UConn
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.2
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36
330.1
Avg. Total Yards
281.6
333.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
12
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
10