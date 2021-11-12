The Clemson Tigers (6-3) will clash with the UConn Huskies (1-8) at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Clemson vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in three of eight games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.6 points higher than the combined 38.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 1.2 points fewer than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Tigers games have an average total of 48.7 points this season, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 41 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Tigers rack up 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies surrender per outing (36).

The Tigers rack up 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1) than the Huskies give up per matchup (437.4).

When Clemson amasses more than 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (10).

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

UConn's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Huskies average per game (16.2) than the Tigers allow (16.2).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.

The Huskies collect 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers give up per contest (333.4).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats