Sun Belt foes will clash when the No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in seven of eight games this season.

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in five of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.7, is 13.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 59.4, 7.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.

The 56.4 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Chanticleers rack up 13.5 more points per game (42.6) than the Panthers give up (29.1).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.1 points.

The Chanticleers rack up 73.5 more yards per game (497.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (423.7).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team piles up more than 423.7 yards.

The Chanticleers have five giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 11 takeaways .

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia State's games this season have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year the Panthers rack up 5.8 more points per game (23.1) than the Chanticleers allow (17.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 17.3 points.

The Panthers collect 57.3 more yards per game (378.2) than the Chanticleers allow per matchup (320.9).

In games that Georgia State amasses over 320.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats