College Football Week 11 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis and Picks

As we head down the home stretch of the college football regular season, SI Betting is here to help you make money wagering on the Week 11 Saturday slate of games. We have targeted three tremendous matchups bettors should look to exploit.

Check Saturday's Lines at SI Sportsbook

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Betting Breakdown

Spread: Michigan -2 (-110) | Penn State +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Michigan (-120) | Penn State (+105)

Total: 48.5– Over (-110) | Under 48.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: UM 68% | PSU 32%

Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 | 12 p.m. ET | ABC

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has flipped since No. 9 Michigan (8-1 Straight-Up (SU), 7-2 Against The Spread (ATs)) opened as 1-point road underdog as money continues to arrive backing the Wolverines over Penn State (6-3 SU; 6-3 ATS), with a line currently displaying the Nittany Lions as 2-point home underdogs at SI Sportsbook.

Michigan has the No. 6 rushing offense (234.1 rushing yards per game), led by Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. The impressive tandem faces a Penn State defense that ranks 119th in the nation, allowing 106.3 rushing yards per game. The Wolverines have been a solid investment for bettors, posting a 4-1 ATS mark over the last five games.

On the other side of the ball, Penn State snapped a three-game losing skid last week in a 31-14 win at Maryland as a 10-point road favorite. The Nittany Lions have won three of the last four meetings and a 6-4 SU mark against their Big Ten rivals dating back to 2009. Penn State Senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who has been battling injuries that has affected his play in the losing streak, looked superb in the victory over the Terrapins, passing for 363 yards and three touchdowns. Dynamic wideout Jahan Dotson shined, hauling in 11 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Expect the Nittany Lions to take advantage of the “White Out” at Happy Valley on Saturday and beat Michigan for the third consecutive time.

BET: Penn State +2 (-110)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -6.5 (-110) | Baylor +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Oklahoma (-215) | Baylor (+185)

Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: OKLA: 58% | BAY: 42%

Game Info: Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 | 12 p.m. EST | Fox

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0; 4-5 ATS) as 6.5-point favorites over No. 18 Baylor (7-2 SU; 6-3 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

The Sooners possess the No. 5 offense that is averaging 42.9 points per game, piloted by freshman quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears counter with the 27th-best defense in the nation, surrendering only 20.6 points per game.

Oklahoma is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS over the last four games, with their only ATS loss coming at Kansas. The Sooners are 3-0 SU on the road this season but 1-2 ATS.

Baylor is looking to bounce back from a 30-28 road loss at TCU and return homes to Waco, where it has thrived this season. The Bears are a perfect 5-0 SU and ATS at McLane Stadium. Oklahoma has won seven consecutive games against Baylor, but the Bears own the more important trend for bettors, going 4-1 ATS in the last five.

Grab the points and back the Bears to improve upon that ATS mark against the Sooners, while also extending their perfect ATS mark at home.

BET: Baylor +7 (-125)

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Spread: Arizona State -5.5 (-110) | Washington +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Arizona State (-225) | Washington (+195)

Total: 45.5– Over (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: ASU: 55% | WSH: 45%

Game Info: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 | 12:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has held steady since its opening of Arizona State as a 5.5-point road favorite over Washington at SI Sportsbook. The Sun Devils (6-3 SU; 4-5 ATS) snapped a two-game losing skid last week when they beat USC, 31-16, as a 9.5-point home favorite. Arizona State 4-2 SU and ATS over its last six games.

Washington (4-5 SU; 2-7 ATS) is looking to bounce back after a 26-16 loss versus No. 5 Oregon. The Huskies are 3-3 SU but an alarming 1-5 ATS over their six games.

Arizona State has won eight of the last 10 matchups in this Pac 12 rivalry, but, more importantly, is 10-0 ATS over that span. That was not a typo. You read that last part right: 10-0. Senior running back Rachaad White is averaging 6.0 yards per rush to go with his team-high 12 rushing touchdowns, and will be the difference against a Washington defense that is allowing a whopping 195.3 rushing yards per game.

Lay the points and don’t look back.

BET: Arizona State -5.5 (-110)

***

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 10-8-1 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 31-21 ATS

2020 SI Betting Bowl Selections: 7-2 ATS

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting & College Football:



• College Football Best Bet: UConn-Clemson

• College Football Composite Picks Week 11

• College Football Futures Bets

• Favorite Bet Series: Tied at Halftime

• Betting Impact: OBJ to the Rams

• College Football Coaching Carousel