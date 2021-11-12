Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 278 yards (34.8 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 38 passes for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has handled 73, or 38.4%, of his team's 190 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 61.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, Patterson averaged -1 rushing yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cowboys.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- Patterson will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 101.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Cowboys have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Patterson picked up 10 yards on nine carries.
- He tacked on six receptions for 126 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.
- Patterson also has 13 catches for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
73
38.4%
278
2
11
39.3%
3.8
Mike Davis
84
44.2%
271
1
12
42.9%
3.2
Matt Ryan
17
8.9%
37
1
5
17.9%
2.2
Wayne Gallman
8
4.2%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
