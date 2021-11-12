Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Cordarrelle Patterson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 278 yards (34.8 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 38 passes for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 73, or 38.4%, of his team's 190 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 61.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, Patterson averaged -1 rushing yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cowboys.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • Patterson will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 101.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Cowboys have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Patterson picked up 10 yards on nine carries.
  • He tacked on six receptions for 126 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.
  • Patterson also has 13 catches for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

73

38.4%

278

2

11

39.3%

3.8

Mike Davis

84

44.2%

271

1

12

42.9%

3.2

Matt Ryan

17

8.9%

37

1

5

17.9%

2.2

Wayne Gallman

8

4.2%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

