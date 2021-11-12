There will be player prop betting options available for Cordarrelle Patterson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 278 yards (34.8 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has handled 73, or 38.4%, of his team's 190 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have called a pass in 61.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Dallas

Over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, Patterson averaged -1 rushing yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cowboys.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

Patterson will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 101.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Cowboys have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Patterson picked up 10 yards on nine carries.

He tacked on six receptions for 126 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.

Patterson also has 13 catches for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 73 38.4% 278 2 11 39.3% 3.8 Mike Davis 84 44.2% 271 1 12 42.9% 3.2 Matt Ryan 17 8.9% 37 1 5 17.9% 2.2 Wayne Gallman 8 4.2% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1

