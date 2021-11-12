Corey Davis will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 10 when Davis' New York Jets (2-6) play the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis' team-leading 349 receiving yards (43.6 per game) have come on 24 catches (42 targets) including four touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.4% of the 314 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.

Davis (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Davis is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 11.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

In two matchups versus the Bills, Davis has not had a touchdown catch.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 189.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, conceding 0.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Davis did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.

Davis has caught four passes (six targets) for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 42 13.4% 24 349 4 4 12.9% Michael Carter 39 12.4% 27 263 0 1 3.2% Keelan Cole 24 7.6% 16 257 0 4 12.9% Jamison Crowder 37 11.8% 28 241 1 7 22.6%

