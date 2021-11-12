Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New York vs. Buffalo

Author:

Corey Davis will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 10 when Davis' New York Jets (2-6) play the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis' team-leading 349 receiving yards (43.6 per game) have come on 24 catches (42 targets) including four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.4% of the 314 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.
  • Davis (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Davis is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 11.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • In two matchups versus the Bills, Davis has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 189.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, conceding 0.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Davis did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Davis has caught four passes (six targets) for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

42

13.4%

24

349

4

4

12.9%

Michael Carter

39

12.4%

27

263

0

1

3.2%

Keelan Cole

24

7.6%

16

257

0

4

12.9%

Jamison Crowder

37

11.8%

28

241

1

7

22.6%

