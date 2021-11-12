Publish date:
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New York vs. Buffalo
Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds
Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis' team-leading 349 receiving yards (43.6 per game) have come on 24 catches (42 targets) including four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.4% of the 314 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.
- Davis (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Davis is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bills, 11.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- In two matchups versus the Bills, Davis has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, giving up 189.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, conceding 0.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Davis did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
- Davis has caught four passes (six targets) for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.
Davis' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
42
13.4%
24
349
4
4
12.9%
Michael Carter
39
12.4%
27
263
0
1
3.2%
Keelan Cole
24
7.6%
16
257
0
4
12.9%
Jamison Crowder
37
11.8%
28
241
1
7
22.6%
