Before placing any wagers on D'Andre Swift's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Swift has racked up 90 carries for 289 yards (36.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 47 catches for 415 yards (51.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.

His team has run the ball 183 times this season, and he's handled 90 of those attempts (49.2%).

The Lions have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Steelers are ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 matchup with the Eagles, Swift picked up 27 yards on 12 carries.

He added 24 yards on five receptions.

Swift has 99 rushing yards (33.0 ypg) on 38 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.

He's also hauled in 18 passes for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 90 49.2% 289 3 15 46.9% 3.2 Jamaal Williams 71 38.8% 312 2 14 43.8% 4.4 Jared Goff 13 7.1% 76 0 2 6.2% 5.8 Calvin Moore 1 0.5% 28 0 0 0.0% 28.0

Powered By Data Skrive