November 12, 2021
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any wagers on D'Andre Swift's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Swift has racked up 90 carries for 289 yards (36.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 47 catches for 415 yards (51.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 183 times this season, and he's handled 90 of those attempts (49.2%).
  • The Lions have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Steelers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Steelers are ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 matchup with the Eagles, Swift picked up 27 yards on 12 carries.
  • He added 24 yards on five receptions.
  • Swift has 99 rushing yards (33.0 ypg) on 38 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's also hauled in 18 passes for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

90

49.2%

289

3

15

46.9%

3.2

Jamaal Williams

71

38.8%

312

2

14

43.8%

4.4

Jared Goff

13

7.1%

76

0

2

6.2%

5.8

Calvin Moore

1

0.5%

28

0

0

0.0%

28.0

