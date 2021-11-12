Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has been targeted 56 times and has 39 catches, leading the Seahawks with 580 receiving yards (72.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
- Metcalf has been the target of 56 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Metcalf had 59 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.
- The 227.7 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Metcalf was targeted six times, picking up 43 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Metcalf's 18 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 197 yards (65.7 ypg) and three touchdowns during his last three games.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
56
25.5%
39
580
8
8
40.0%
Tyler Lockett
58
26.4%
41
579
3
3
15.0%
Freddie Swain
24
10.9%
16
169
2
2
10.0%
Gerald Everett
17
7.7%
14
135
1
2
10.0%
