Before placing any bets on D.K. Metcalf's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has been targeted 56 times and has 39 catches, leading the Seahawks with 580 receiving yards (72.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Metcalf has been the target of 56 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Metcalf had 59 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.

The 227.7 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Metcalf was targeted six times, picking up 43 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Metcalf's 18 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 197 yards (65.7 ypg) and three touchdowns during his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 56 25.5% 39 580 8 8 40.0% Tyler Lockett 58 26.4% 41 579 3 3 15.0% Freddie Swain 24 10.9% 16 169 2 2 10.0% Gerald Everett 17 7.7% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

