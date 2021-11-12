Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before placing any bets on D.K. Metcalf's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has been targeted 56 times and has 39 catches, leading the Seahawks with 580 receiving yards (72.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 56 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Metcalf had 59 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
  • Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The 227.7 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Metcalf was targeted six times, picking up 43 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Metcalf's 18 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 197 yards (65.7 ypg) and three touchdowns during his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

56

25.5%

39

580

8

8

40.0%

Tyler Lockett

58

26.4%

41

579

3

3

15.0%

Freddie Swain

24

10.9%

16

169

2

2

10.0%

Gerald Everett

17

7.7%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

