November 12, 2021
Publish date:

Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta

Author:

Dak Prescott has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) meet in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott leads Dallas with 2,045 passing yards (255.6 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage (177-for-255), tossing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have run 55.9% passing plays and 44.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott has attempted 37 of his 255 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In three matchups against the Falcons, Prescott averaged 278 passing yards per game, 23.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass once over those contests against the Falcons.
  • The Falcons are giving up 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Prescott completed 48.7% of his passes for 232 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Prescott added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry in the running game.
  • In his last three outings, Prescott has thrown for 677 yards (225.7 per game) while completing 55 of 90 passes (61.1%), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

66

22.2%

41

632

4

5

12.8%

Amari Cooper

61

20.5%

40

532

5

9

23.1%

Dalton Schultz

49

16.5%

37

424

3

4

10.3%

