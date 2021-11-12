Dak Prescott has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) meet in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott leads Dallas with 2,045 passing yards (255.6 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage (177-for-255), tossing 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game.

The Cowboys have run 55.9% passing plays and 44.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott has attempted 37 of his 255 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In three matchups against the Falcons, Prescott averaged 278 passing yards per game, 23.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass once over those contests against the Falcons.

The Falcons are giving up 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Prescott completed 48.7% of his passes for 232 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Prescott added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry in the running game.

In his last three outings, Prescott has thrown for 677 yards (225.7 per game) while completing 55 of 90 passes (61.1%), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive