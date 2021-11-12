The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will clash with the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games have an average total of 51.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Dallas has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys rack up just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.

The Cowboys average 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (360.5).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 360.5 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Falcons average just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys allow (24.0).

When Atlanta scores more than 24.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Falcons rack up 338.0 yards per game, 33.5 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Cowboys give up.

Atlanta is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 371.5 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Dallas is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in four games at home, Dallas has hit the over three times.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Atlanta is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In three of four road games this year, Atlanta has hit the over.

Falcons away games this season average 47.4 total points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

