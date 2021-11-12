Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will clash with the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 51.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cowboys games have an average total of 51.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.
  • Dallas has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys rack up just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).
  • Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.
  • The Cowboys average 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (360.5).
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 360.5 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Falcons.
  • Atlanta has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Falcons average just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys allow (24.0).
  • When Atlanta scores more than 24.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Falcons rack up 338.0 yards per game, 33.5 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Cowboys give up.
  • Atlanta is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 371.5 yards.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Dallas is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1).
  • This season, in four games at home, Dallas has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
  • Atlanta is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In three of four road games this year, Atlanta has hit the over.
  • Falcons away games this season average 47.4 total points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

