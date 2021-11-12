Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

Dallas Goedert will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Denver Broncos (5-4) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert's 27 receptions (on 37 targets) have led to 401 receiving yards (44.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Goedert has been the target of 13.4% (37 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Goedert's 18 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 185 yards (61.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

Kenneth Gainwell

31

11.2%

19

164

1

5

13.5%

