Dallas Goedert will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Denver Broncos (5-4) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert's 27 receptions (on 37 targets) have led to 401 receiving yards (44.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Goedert has been the target of 13.4% (37 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

Goedert's 18 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 185 yards (61.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive