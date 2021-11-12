Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has 115 rushing attempts for a team-leading 554 yards (69.3 per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has added 15 catches for 85 yards (10.6 per game).
- He has handled 115, or 52.8%, of his team's 218 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Cook's 27 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers are 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chargers.
- The Chargers allow 161.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
- The Vikings are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (11 this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Ravens, Cook ran the ball 17 times for 110 yards (6.5 yards per carry).
- He added three receptions for 12 yards in the passing game.
- Cook has totaled 328 rushing yards on 64 carries (109.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
115
52.8%
554
2
18
54.5%
4.8
Alexander Mattison
74
33.9%
273
0
11
33.3%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
12
5.5%
76
1
2
6.1%
6.3
C.J. Ham
6
2.8%
34
0
2
6.1%
5.7
