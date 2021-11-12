There will be player prop betting options available for Dalvin Cook ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has 115 rushing attempts for a team-leading 554 yards (69.3 per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has added 15 catches for 85 yards (10.6 per game).

He has handled 115, or 52.8%, of his team's 218 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Cook's 27 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers are 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chargers.

The Chargers allow 161.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (11 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Ravens, Cook ran the ball 17 times for 110 yards (6.5 yards per carry).

He added three receptions for 12 yards in the passing game.

Cook has totaled 328 rushing yards on 64 carries (109.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 115 52.8% 554 2 18 54.5% 4.8 Alexander Mattison 74 33.9% 273 0 11 33.3% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 12 5.5% 76 1 2 6.1% 6.3 C.J. Ham 6 2.8% 34 0 2 6.1% 5.7

