November 12, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Dalvin Cook ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has 115 rushing attempts for a team-leading 554 yards (69.3 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added 15 catches for 85 yards (10.6 per game).
  • He has handled 115, or 52.8%, of his team's 218 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Cook's 27 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers are 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers allow 161.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Vikings are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (11 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Ravens, Cook ran the ball 17 times for 110 yards (6.5 yards per carry).
  • He added three receptions for 12 yards in the passing game.
  • Cook has totaled 328 rushing yards on 64 carries (109.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

115

52.8%

554

2

18

54.5%

4.8

Alexander Mattison

74

33.9%

273

0

11

33.3%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

12

5.5%

76

1

2

6.1%

6.3

C.J. Ham

6

2.8%

34

0

2

6.1%

5.7

