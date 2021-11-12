It'll be the Denver Broncos (5-4) against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Denver's games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of nine times.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Broncos average 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles give up (24.2).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.

The Broncos collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles allow per outing (354.1).

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 354.1 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Eagles average 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos give up (17.0).

Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos give up (321.8).

When Philadelphia churns out more than 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In four home games this season, Denver has gone over the total once.

This season, Broncos home games average 43.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In three of five away games this season, Philadelphia has hit the over.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

