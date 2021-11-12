Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Denver Broncos (5-4) against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Denver's games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of nine times.
  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Broncos games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Denver has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year, the Broncos average 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles give up (24.2).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.
  • The Broncos collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles allow per outing (354.1).
  • Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 354.1 yards.
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).
  • In Philadelphia's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Eagles have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Eagles average 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos give up (17.0).
  • Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team puts up more than 17.0 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 24.3 more yards per game (346.1) than the Broncos give up (321.8).
  • When Philadelphia churns out more than 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In four home games this season, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 43.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In three of five away games this season, Philadelphia has hit the over.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

