Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Denver Broncos (5-4) meet in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's team-leading 537 receiving yards (59.7 per game) have come on 38 catches (62 targets) plus two touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 22.5% (62 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos are allowing 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Smith was targeted six times, picking up 116 yards on five receptions (averaging 23.2 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Smith has caught 11 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 64.0 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive