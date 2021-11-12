Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's team-leading 537 receiving yards (59.7 per game) have come on 38 catches (62 targets) plus two touchdowns.
- Smith has been the target of 22.5% (62 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- The Broncos are allowing 239.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Smith was targeted six times, picking up 116 yards on five receptions (averaging 23.2 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Smith has caught 11 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 64.0 yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
Kenneth Gainwell
31
11.2%
19
164
1
5
13.5%
