Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has tacked on 28 grabs for 478 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and puts up 59.8 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.8% of the 322 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
- Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- Sanders is averaging 44 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- In two matchups versus the Jets, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are conceding 291.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Sanders put together a 65-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on four catches (16.2 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.
- Sanders has put up 156 yards over his last three outings (52.0 per game), hauling in nine passes on 20 targets.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
8.4%
21
286
5
7
12.5%
