In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Emmanuel Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 10 when Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) square off against the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has tacked on 28 grabs for 478 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and puts up 59.8 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 15.8% of the 322 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Sanders is averaging 44 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

In two matchups versus the Jets, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are conceding 291.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Sanders put together a 65-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on four catches (16.2 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.

Sanders has put up 156 yards over his last three outings (52.0 per game), hauling in nine passes on 20 targets.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 8.4% 21 286 5 7 12.5%

