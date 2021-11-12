C-USA opponents will clash when the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 48.5 points in seven of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 54.1 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 7.3 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

In Florida Atlantic's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Owls have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida Atlantic has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Owls score just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.3) than the Monarchs allow (29.3).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Owls collect 59.0 more yards per game (422.4) than the Monarchs give up per outing (363.4).

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 363.4 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (8).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in five chances).

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Monarchs rack up 25.8 points per game, 3.6 more than the Owls allow (22.2).

When Old Dominion scores more than 22.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Monarchs rack up just 10.7 fewer yards per game (377.3) than the Owls give up (388.0).

In games that Old Dominion churns out over 388.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (14).

Season Stats