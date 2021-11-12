The Florida Gators (4-5) play an FCS opponent, the Samford Bulldogs.

Odds for Florida vs. Samford

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined for 69.5 points or more just once this season.

In 50% of Samford's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 69.5.

The two teams combine to score 66.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 60.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Gators games this season is 57.3, 12.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 69.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 68.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Gators covered the spread in their only game when favored by 31.5 points or more.

Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Gators score 6.5 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (35.9).

When Florida records more than 35.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gators average just 13.7 fewer yards per game (467.4) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (481.1).

In games that Florida amasses more than 481.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, 18 more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (0).

Samford Stats and Trends

Samford is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Samford's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year the Bulldogs score 12.1 more points per game (36.8) than the Gators surrender (24.7).

Samford is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it records more than 24.7 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 100.6 more yards per game (451.8) than the Gators allow (351.2).

The Bulldogs have zero giveaways this season, while the Gators have nine takeaways .

Season Stats