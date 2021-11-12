Publish date:
Florida vs. Samford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Samford
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have combined for 69.5 points or more just once this season.
- In 50% of Samford's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 69.5.
- The two teams combine to score 66.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 60.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 57.3, 12.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 69.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 68.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Gators covered the spread in their only game when favored by 31.5 points or more.
- Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Gators score 6.5 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (35.9).
- When Florida records more than 35.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Gators average just 13.7 fewer yards per game (467.4) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (481.1).
- In games that Florida amasses more than 481.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, 18 more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (0).
Samford Stats and Trends
- Samford is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Samford's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This year the Bulldogs score 12.1 more points per game (36.8) than the Gators surrender (24.7).
- Samford is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it records more than 24.7 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 100.6 more yards per game (451.8) than the Gators allow (351.2).
- The Bulldogs have zero giveaways this season, while the Gators have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Samford
29.4
Avg. Points Scored
36.8
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
467.4
Avg. Total Yards
451.8
351.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
481.1
18
Giveaways
0
9
Takeaways
0