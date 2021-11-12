MWC foes will clash when the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) battle the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 24.5 points or more (in three chances).

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos surrender (26.1).

When Fresno State records more than 26.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average 467.8 yards per game, 124.1 more yards than the 343.7 the Lobos give up per matchup.

Fresno State is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses more than 343.7 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (11) this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

Thus far this season New Mexico has one win against the spread.

This season, the Lobos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Lobos average 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs give up (22.7).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.

The Lobos average 100.2 fewer yards per game (258.9) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (359.1).

The Lobos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats