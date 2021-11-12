SEC rivals will clash when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) face the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined for 56 points only two times this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 56 points in seven of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.6, is 20.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 21.2 points more than the 34.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.6, 6.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .

The 56-point total for this game is 6.6 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).

Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.2 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 430.0 yards per game, just 12.0 more than the 418.0 the Volunteers give up per outing.

Georgia is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 418.0 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Volunteers have forced 11.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Volunteers rack up 38.2 points per game, 31.6 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it records more than 6.6 points.

The Volunteers average 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (232.4).

When Tennessee picks up over 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats