Georgia vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined for 56 points only two times this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 56 points in seven of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.6, is 20.6 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 21.2 points more than the 34.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.6, 6.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .
- The 56-point total for this game is 6.6 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).
- Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.2 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 430.0 yards per game, just 12.0 more than the 418.0 the Volunteers give up per outing.
- Georgia is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 418.0 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Volunteers have forced 11.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Volunteers rack up 38.2 points per game, 31.6 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it records more than 6.6 points.
- The Volunteers average 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (232.4).
- When Tennessee picks up over 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Tennessee
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.2
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
430.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.6
232.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.0
11
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
11