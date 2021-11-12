ACC foes will clash when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) face the Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Yellow Jackets games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 4-5-0 this year.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Yellow Jackets average 9.9 more points per game (28.7) than the Eagles give up (18.8).

Georgia Tech is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it records more than 18.8 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 409.0 yards per game, 75.2 more yards than the 333.8 the Eagles allow per outing.

Georgia Tech is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 333.8 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia Tech at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Eagles average 24.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Yellow Jackets surrender (29.0).

When Boston College puts up more than 29.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles rack up 353.1 yards per game, 89.7 fewer yards than the 442.8 the Yellow Jackets allow.

In games that Boston College picks up more than 442.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced 12 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats