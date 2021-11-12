The Green Bay Packers (7-2) will battle the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points only twice this year.

Seattle's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.5 points per game, the same as Sunday's total.

The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Packers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Packers score just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks allow (21.1).

Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Packers collect 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (401.5).

The Packers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have eight takeaways.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Seahawks rack up 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.0 the Packers allow.

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.0 points.

The Seahawks rack up 314.0 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 321.2 the Packers allow.

In games that Seattle amasses more than 321.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Green Bay has hit the over once in three home games this year.

Packers home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall, in away games.

Seattle has gone over the total once in four road games this year.

Seahawks away games this season average 49.3 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

