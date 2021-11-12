Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) will battle the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points only twice this year.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.5 points per game, the same as Sunday's total.
  • The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • Green Bay has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Packers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Packers score just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks allow (21.1).
  • Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
  • The Packers collect 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (401.5).
  • The Packers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have eight takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Seahawks.
  • In Seattle's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Seahawks rack up 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.0 the Packers allow.
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.0 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 314.0 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 321.2 the Packers allow.
  • In games that Seattle amasses more than 321.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Green Bay has hit the over once in three home games this year.
  • Packers home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in four road games this year.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 49.3 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.