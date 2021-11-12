Publish date:
Hawaii vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.1 points per game, 10.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 56 over/under in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 54.3 average total in Rebels games this season.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors score 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels give up (33.9).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 400.0 yards per game, 30.2 fewer yards than the 430.2 the Rebels allow per outing.
- In games that Hawaii picks up over 430.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (13).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Rebels are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
- UNLV's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Rebels score 11.3 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.2).
- The Rebels average 296.7 yards per game, 141.0 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- The Rebels have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Hawaii
|Stats
|UNLV
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
32.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
400.0
Avg. Total Yards
296.7
437.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.2
24
Giveaways
15
21
Takeaways
13