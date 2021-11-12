The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-6, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup versus the UNLV Rebels (1-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.1 points per game, 10.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 56 over/under in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 54.3 average total in Rebels games this season.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Rainbow Warriors score 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels give up (33.9).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 400.0 yards per game, 30.2 fewer yards than the 430.2 the Rebels allow per outing.

In games that Hawaii picks up over 430.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (13).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Rebels are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Rebels score 11.3 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (32.2).

The Rebels average 296.7 yards per game, 141.0 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

The Rebels have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats