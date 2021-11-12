Publish date:
Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Houston's games this season have gone over 53.5 points six of nine times.
- Temple's games have gone over 53.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 3.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.5 points under the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.4, 1.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- The 53.5-point over/under for this game is 0.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- In Houston's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.
- Houston has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars rack up just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls surrender (36.8).
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.8 points.
- The Cougars average only 18.8 more yards per game (409.0), than the Owls give up per contest (390.2).
- In games that Houston piles up more than 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Owls have takeaways (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Owls rack up 18.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Cougars give up (22.2).
- When Temple puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls average only 3.9 more yards per game (304.6) than the Cougars allow per contest (300.7).
- In games that Temple picks up over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Temple
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
304.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
11