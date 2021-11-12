The No. 17 Houston Cougars (8-1, 0-0 AAC) face an AAC matchup with the Temple Owls (3-6, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Houston's games this season have gone over 53.5 points six of nine times.

Temple's games have gone over 53.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 3.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.5 points under the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.4, 1.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The 53.5-point over/under for this game is 0.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Houston has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars rack up just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls surrender (36.8).

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.8 points.

The Cougars average only 18.8 more yards per game (409.0), than the Owls give up per contest (390.2).

In games that Houston piles up more than 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Owls have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.

Temple's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Owls rack up 18.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Cougars give up (22.2).

When Temple puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls average only 3.9 more yards per game (304.6) than the Cougars allow per contest (300.7).

In games that Temple picks up over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats