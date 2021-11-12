Big Ten rivals will clash when the Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Rutgers' games have gone over 42.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 56.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.7 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Hoosiers games this season is 52.5, 10 points above Saturday's total of 42.5.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Hoosiers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Hoosiers average 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (24.9).

Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.9 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 312.1 yards per game, 73.1 fewer yards than the 385.2 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.

When Indiana piles up over 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

In Rutgers' nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Rutgers' games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Scarlet Knights rack up 10 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers allow (31.3).

When Rutgers scores more than 31.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 327.2 yards per game, 55.8 fewer yards than the 383 the Hoosiers give up.

In games that Rutgers piles up more than 383 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Season Stats