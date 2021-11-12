Publish date:
Indiana vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Rutgers' games have gone over 42.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 56.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.7 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Hoosiers games this season is 52.5, 10 points above Saturday's total of 42.5.
- The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 4.7 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Hoosiers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Hoosiers average 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (24.9).
- Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.9 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up 312.1 yards per game, 73.1 fewer yards than the 385.2 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.
- When Indiana piles up over 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Indiana at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- In Rutgers' nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Rutgers' games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year the Scarlet Knights rack up 10 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers allow (31.3).
- When Rutgers scores more than 31.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 327.2 yards per game, 55.8 fewer yards than the 383 the Hoosiers give up.
- In games that Rutgers piles up more than 383 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Rutgers
20.3
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards
327.2
383
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.2
13
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
11