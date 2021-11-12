Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC South foes.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 43.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.3 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 47.0 average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Indianapolis has played nine games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
  • This year, the Colts rack up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (26.1).
  • Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.
  • The Colts average 371.0 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 375.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.
  • When Indianapolis totals over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Jacksonville has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Jaguars score 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts allow (23.7).
  • The Jaguars collect 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts give up (367.2).
  • In games that Jacksonville churns out over 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Indianapolis has hit the over in three of five games at home this year.
  • The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.
  • On the road, Jacksonville has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • This year, in three away games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

