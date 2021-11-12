The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will face each other in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC South foes.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 43.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.3 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Colts and their opponents score an average of 46.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47.5 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 47.0 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played nine games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Colts rack up just 1.1 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (26.1).

Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.

The Colts average 371.0 yards per game, only 4.4 fewer than the 375.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.

When Indianapolis totals over 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Jaguars score 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts allow (23.7).

The Jaguars collect 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts give up (367.2).

In games that Jacksonville churns out over 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jaguars have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home this season.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.

Indianapolis has hit the over in three of five games at home this year.

The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.

On the road, Jacksonville has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

This year, in three away games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

