Publish date:
Iowa vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in six of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.
- The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.0 points above the 34 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 44.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 13.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes average 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.3).
- When Iowa scores more than 18.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (299.2), than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (298.9).
- In games that Iowa churns out more than 298.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-4-0 this season.
- The Golden Gophers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Golden Gophers put up 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes give up (15.7).
- When Minnesota scores more than 15.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers average 56.4 more yards per game (361.0) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (304.6).
- When Minnesota picks up over 304.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Minnesota
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
15.7
Avg. Points Allowed
18.3
299.2
Avg. Total Yards
361.0
304.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
12
Giveaways
10
23
Takeaways
11