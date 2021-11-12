The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field to try to take home Floyd of Rosedale.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.

The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.0 points above the 34 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 44.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 13.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This year, the Hawkeyes average 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.3).

When Iowa scores more than 18.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (299.2), than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (298.9).

In games that Iowa churns out more than 298.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-4-0 this season.

The Golden Gophers have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Golden Gophers put up 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes give up (15.7).

When Minnesota scores more than 15.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers average 56.4 more yards per game (361.0) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (304.6).

When Minnesota picks up over 304.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats