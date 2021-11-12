Big 12 opponents will clash when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of eight games this season.

In 55.6% of Texas Tech's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The two teams combine to average 64.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 50.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 60.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Iowa State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones average just 1.1 fewer points per game (31.9) than the Red Raiders allow (33.0).

When Iowa State records more than 33.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cyclones rack up 30.9 more yards per game (433.6) than the Red Raiders give up per outing (402.7).

When Iowa State churns out more than 402.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cyclones have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 4-4-1 against the spread this season.

This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Red Raiders score 14.6 more points per game (32.8) than the Cyclones allow (18.2).

Texas Tech is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it records more than 18.2 points.

The Red Raiders collect 149.0 more yards per game (430.7) than the Cyclones allow (281.7).

Texas Tech is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out over 281.7 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats