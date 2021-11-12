Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts leads Philadelphia with 1,981 passing yards (220.1 ypg) on 168-of-273 with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 494 rushing yards on 83 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Denver
- The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Hurts went 11-for-17 (64.7 percent) for 162 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in the running game.
- Hurts has 501 passing yards (167.0 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 58.5% of his throws and collecting three touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 194 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 64.7 yards per game on the ground.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
Powered By Data Skrive