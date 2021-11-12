Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Denver Broncos (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts leads Philadelphia with 1,981 passing yards (220.1 ypg) on 168-of-273 with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 494 rushing yards on 83 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.

The Eagles have called a pass in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Denver

The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Hurts went 11-for-17 (64.7 percent) for 162 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in the running game.

Hurts has 501 passing yards (167.0 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 58.5% of his throws and collecting three touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 194 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 64.7 yards per game on the ground.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8%

Powered By Data Skrive