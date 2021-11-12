Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Denver Broncos (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts leads Philadelphia with 1,981 passing yards (220.1 ypg) on 168-of-273 with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 494 rushing yards on 83 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Hurts went 11-for-17 (64.7 percent) for 162 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Hurts has 501 passing yards (167.0 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 58.5% of his throws and collecting three touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 194 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 64.7 yards per game on the ground.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

