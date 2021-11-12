Bookmakers have posted player props for Jared Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has reeled in 27 passes (42 targets) for 308 yards (38.5 per game) with two TDs this season.

Cook has been the target of 42 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

Cook (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Cook's 51 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Vikings are 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Vikings, Cook has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

This week Cook will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Cook caught four passes for 48 yards while being targeted four times.

Cook has racked up 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 balls on 16 targets during his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2% Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2%

