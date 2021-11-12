Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player props for Jared Cook ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has reeled in 27 passes (42 targets) for 308 yards (38.5 per game) with two TDs this season.
  • Cook has been the target of 42 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
  • Cook (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Cook's 51 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Vikings are 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Vikings, Cook has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • This week Cook will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Cook caught four passes for 48 yards while being targeted four times.
  • Cook has racked up 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 balls on 16 targets during his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

42

13.1%

27

308

2

5

12.2%

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

