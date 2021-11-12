Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has reeled in 27 passes (42 targets) for 308 yards (38.5 per game) with two TDs this season.
- Cook has been the target of 42 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
- Cook (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Cook's 51 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Vikings are 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups with the Vikings, Cook has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- This week Cook will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Cook caught four passes for 48 yards while being targeted four times.
- Cook has racked up 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 balls on 16 targets during his last three games.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
42
13.1%
27
308
2
5
12.2%
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
