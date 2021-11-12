Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
BETTING
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff leads Detroit with 1,995 passing yards (249.4 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (206-for-308), tossing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 76 rushing yards (9.5 ypg) on 13 carries.
  • The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.
  • Goff accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 308 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Goff's 243 passing yards one matchup against the Steelers are 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Steelers.
  • The 260.6 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 8 against the Eagles, Goff went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 222 yards.
  • Goff has thrown for 692 yards while completing 67% of his passes (75-of-112), with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three outings (230.7 per game).

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

64

20.6%

48

448

2

6

17.6%

D'Andre Swift

57

18.4%

47

415

2

6

17.6%

Kalif Raymond

40

12.9%

26

334

2

3

8.8%

