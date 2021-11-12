Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) hit the field in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff leads Detroit with 1,995 passing yards (249.4 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (206-for-308), tossing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 76 rushing yards (9.5 ypg) on 13 carries.

The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.

Goff accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 308 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Goff's 243 passing yards one matchup against the Steelers are 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Steelers.

The 260.6 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In Week 8 against the Eagles, Goff went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 222 yards.

Goff has thrown for 692 yards while completing 67% of his passes (75-of-112), with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three outings (230.7 per game).

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 64 20.6% 48 448 2 6 17.6% D'Andre Swift 57 18.4% 47 415 2 6 17.6% Kalif Raymond 40 12.9% 26 334 2 3 8.8%

