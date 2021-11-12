Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff leads Detroit with 1,995 passing yards (249.4 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (206-for-308), tossing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 76 rushing yards (9.5 ypg) on 13 carries.
- The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.
- Goff accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 308 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Goff's 243 passing yards one matchup against the Steelers are 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Steelers.
- The 260.6 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In Week 8 against the Eagles, Goff went 25-for-34 (73.5 percent) for 222 yards.
- Goff has thrown for 692 yards while completing 67% of his passes (75-of-112), with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three outings (230.7 per game).
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
64
20.6%
48
448
2
6
17.6%
D'Andre Swift
57
18.4%
47
415
2
6
17.6%
Kalif Raymond
40
12.9%
26
334
2
3
8.8%
